Petrol prices likely to see big drop in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to announce a substantial decrease in petrol prices in Pakistan today (April 10), aiming to provide relief to the public amid optimism that the US-Iran talks could ease energy supply concerns through the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior government official told local media that the weekly price review is scheduled for today and promised the public some “good news” regarding petrol rates. He however did not share how much relief will be provided in the petroleum prices.

He said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has finalised its working and it will send a summary to the Ministry of Finance for final decision today.

The ministry will hold consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before announcing the new prices.

Earlier this week, the prime minister has also hinted at providing relief to inflation-hit people in the country by passing on the benefit of the dropping oil prices globally. He made the statement following a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Current Petrol Prices

Currently, petrol is now priced at Rs378.41 per liter, while high speed diesel costs Rs520.35 per liter.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) is being sold at Rs395.03 per liter, and Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) is priced at Rs467.48 per liter.

Earlier this month, the provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab announced Rs100 per litre subsidy on up to 20 litre petrol for motorcyclists in order to ease the burden of rising rates.