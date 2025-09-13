35 Indian proxy terrorists killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 35 terrorists belonging to India proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district.

During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two were eliminated.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan district, thirteen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martydom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed terrorsts, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts.

Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by “Fitna al Khawarij” terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern, ISPR said.

“Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for Terrorists activities against Pakistan,” read the official statement.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.