Petrol prices in Pakistan for October 2025 – What’s expected?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices are expected to see an increase in upcoming fortnightly review for October 2025, putting an additional burden on citizens.

Reports said the oil industry completed its working about petroleum prices and sent it to the the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for further review.

The Ministry of Finance will announce new petrol prices after getting an approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The new petrol and diesel prices will be applicable for the period starting from October 1 to October 15, 2025.

Current Petrol Price in Pakistan

The current petrol price in Pakistan hovers at Rs264.61 per litre while the High Speed Diesel stands at Rs269.99 per litre.

Expected Petrol Prices from October 1

The government is likely to jack up the petrol price by Rs1.97 per litre. If approved, the new petrol price would be Rs266.58 per litre from October 1.

The High Speed Diesel is likely to see an increase of Rs2.48, with new rate expectedly climbing to Rs272.47.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded significant gains to set another record on Monday amid various positive economic developments.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 benchmark index gained 854 points to reach fresh high of 163,111 points compared to previous close of 162,257 points.