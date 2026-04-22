Peshawar outplay Karachi to continue winning streak in HBL PSL 2026

Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a decent 183-run target for victory, Peshawar Zalmi crossed the finish line with seven wickets and seven balls remaining.

Player of the match Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Zalmi, who made an unbeaten 80 off 43 balls, laced with five fours and four maximums. Farhan Yousal made an unbeaten 58 off 36 balls, striking five fours and three maximums.

Skipper Babar Azam contributed 25 off 19 balls, hitting four fours and one maximum. Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali and Abbas Afridi picked up one wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, Karachi Kings managed to reach 182/9 in their quota of 20 overs. Jason Roy was the highest scorer for Kings with 85 off 51 balls, striking 11 fours and two maximums. Azam Khan made 35 off 19 balls, hitting three fours and as many maximums.

Reeza Hendricks contributed 13 and Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah 12 each, while skipper David Warner made 11 runs.

Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, including a hat-trick on the last three balls of the innings. Mohammad Basit, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Aaron Hardie took one wicket each while Abbas Afridi was run out.