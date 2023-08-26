Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Batagram, Shangla, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during Saturday evening/night.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Batagram, Shangla, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Saidu Sharif 26, Dir (Lower 26, Upper 01), Kalam 20, Kakul, Malam Jabba 06, Bannu 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

The maximum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 73 per cent.