PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and cold in hilly areas on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 05-07 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped 01 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 07 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.