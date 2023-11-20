DUBAI – Australia displayed exceptional performance in World Cup 2023, shattering India’s dreams to win the World Cup title and now leading the ICC tournament concluded, and the top cricket body issued Team of the Tournament.

A day after the conclusion of the World Cup, a panel comprising ex-cricketers and commentators picked players for the tournament. ICC claimed that statistics were used for the selection of players.

The list comprises six players Indian players, two from new champions Australia. Those named in the list are star batter Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.

Aussie players Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up as they remained the top teams for bagging a record-extending sixth title. Maxwell slammed a double ton against Afghanistan and a fiery hundred against the Netherlands.

ICC World Cup Team of the Tournament 2023