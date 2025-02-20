Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, heavy falls likely

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, with occasional gaps.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains, gusty winds and snowfall over the hills are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Kohat on Thursday. Heavy rains and snowfall are likely at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Mansehra.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla.

There are possibilities of landslides/avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tourists have been advised to remain cautious.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07°C and 09°C on Friday and 08°C and 10°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rains during the last 24 hours. Snowfall occurred in hilly areas.

Rainfall (mm): Cherat 40, Bacha Khan Airport 37, Dir 36, Peshawar (Airport 35, City 34), Malam Jabba 30, Takht Bai 29, Mir Khani 25, Dorosh, Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif 10, Balakot 09, Pattan 06, Bannu 05, Chitral 04, Dera Ismail Khan 03

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 08

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam and Malam Jabba was recorded at -02°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.