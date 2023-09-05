DUBAI – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has sold distinctive vehicle number plates for a record-breaking AED 49.789 million ($13.6m) in an open auction.

According to the RTA, the latest auction generated 30% more proceeds than the previous one this year, bringing in AED38.21m.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates at this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digit bearing (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.

RTA shared details of auction results in a series of posts on social media site X (Twitter).

The proceeds of the 113th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates of Dubai’s #RTA, held at the InternContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on Saturday, September 2, amounted to AED 49.789 million.https://t.co/Y3N4fMsWKb pic.twitter.com/hg2L3jfoEV — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 4, 2023

AA 70 was the most expensive plate which included AED3.82m.

Followed by Plate (X 7777) for AED 3.80 million, ahead of Plate (Z 43) which was sold for AED 2.85 million. Then comes Plate (Y 96) which brought back AED 2.66 million, and Plate (S 888) sold for AED 2.3 million. — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 4, 2023

The other expensive plates includes X 7777 (AED3.80m), Z 43 (AED2.85m), Y 96 (AED2.66m) and S 888 (AED2.3m).

RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and improving the level of service.