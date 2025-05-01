Persecution in plain sight

WITH every passing year, India is becoming more dangerous for Muslims.

They are treated as enemies in their own country, shown negatively in the media and attacked just for being who they are.

The aftermath of the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has yet again laid bare the horrifying reality of what it means to be Muslim in Modi’s India.

Following the attack, which was swiftly condemned by people across communities, including Muslim voices, a wave of hatred was directed—not at the actual perpetrators—but the broader Muslim population.

Within hours, provocative Hindutva songs began spreading across social media platforms, openly inciting hatred and calling on Hindus to unite against a falsely imagined threat from Muslims.

This is not fringe rhetoric.

This is a weaponized narrative being allowed to fester in the open.

These tracks are not only tolerated—they are platformed, promoted and protected under the guise of free expression.

Yet, when Muslims raise their voices against injustice, they are silenced, arrested or worse.

The consequences are not merely cultural—they are violently real.

Human rights groups, including the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), have documented at least 21 anti-Muslim incidents in the days following the Pahalgam attack.

AI-generated images and memes depicting the Pahalgam attack have been used to amplify anti-Muslim tropes, with some voices even calling for India to respond like Israel did to Gaza.

This is part of a deliberate effort to normalize collective punishment against Muslims.

The question is where are the so-called global champions of human rights?

The same Western governments that are quick to condemn abuses remain disturbingly mute when it comes to India.

Their silence is not neutrality—it is complicity.

It is high time Muslim-majority countries recognize the severity of the crisis unfolding in India.

The threat of a genocide is no longer the warning of fringe analysts but it is a real and rising concern backed by documented patterns of violence, incitement and state-enabled persecution.

If the Muslim world does not raise its voice now, history will remember its silence as betrayal.

The world as a whole must act before it is too late.