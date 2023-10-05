People with disabilities complained about not having access to monthly support payments and humanitarian aid and said that they are facing a bad economic situation.

Abdul Hadi, 62, said that during the former Soviet Union’s time in the country, his leg was injured due to the war, and he is unable to provide food for his nine-member family.

“It has been two years since I received my salary,” said Abdul Hadi. “They have to pay disabled people salaries because disabled people are needed people,” said Asadullah Khalid, a disabled person.

According to the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled statistics, in the last six months more than 100,000 disabled people have been provided with assistance. “We helped nearly four hundred orphans, disabled people, and widows in six months of the current year and gave them their monthly salaries,” said Faisal Khamosh, spokesman of the ministry.