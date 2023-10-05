Eighty countries in a joint statement delivered to the UNGA 78th meeting expressed their concern over the violation of women and girls’ rights in Afghanistan.

UAE, Australia, Japan, Spain Chile, EU and 74 UN member states and observers- in the statement- have asked the Islamic Emirate to respect women and girls’ rights based on Islamic values and international human rights.

In the joint statement, the countries called the Islamic Emirate’s women-related edicts systematic discrimination, oppression and violence and they urged the caretaker

Afghan government to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in public and political life of Afghanistan.

“We call on the de facto authorities to allow women and girls to exercise their rights and contribute to the social and economic development of the Afghan society in accordance with international human rights laws and teachings of Islam.” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

The joint statement said the Islamic Emirate’s edicts against women and girls are in contradiction with Islamic values and universal human rights, but the spokesperson of the

Islamic Emirate claimed women and girls’ rights in Afghanistan are protected based on the Sharia law.

“Those rights of women and girls which have been given to them by Islam, have never been violated and will never be violated either. The Islamic Emirate considers it its obligation to correct women’s rights in the country,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.