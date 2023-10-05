A delegation formed by the Islamic Emirate to manage the newly returning refugees from Pakistan, said that a new refugee camp will be established in Lalapor district of Nangarhar.

The delegation has arrived in Nangarhar, where the main crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan is located.

The delegation said that after the International Organization of Migrants (IOM) limited its support they are trying to seek support of various organizations in a bid to provide food and cash assistance to the refugees.

“The families which are headed by women or do not have a shelter or do not have anyone to take care of them, they will be provided with transportation. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to make a camp for them in Lalpor desert,” said Fazal Bari Fazli, a member of the delegation.

The decision comes as Pakistan has announced an ultimatum for the Afghan refugees who lack legal documents to leave by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the residents of Nangarhar called on the Pakistani government to stop harassing the Afghan refugees.

“The treatment of Pakistan with Afghan refugees is not based on neighborhood manners. The Islamic Emirate should talk to them,” said Ahmadullah, a resident of Nangarhar.

“If it is the UN or other organisations, they are all helping Pakistan regarding the Afghan refugees. We call on them to prevent such issue,” said Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Nangarhar.

Based on official statistics 150,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country via Torkham crossing over the past two-years.