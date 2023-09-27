After the Intelligence Bureau, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority filed a plea for withdrawing the review petition against the Faizabad sit-in verdict.

PEMRA on Wednesday decided to withdraw the review petition against the judgment in the Faizabad sit-in issued by Qazi Faez Isa in 2019.

In 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakis­tan staged a sit-in at Faizabad which continued for 20 days.

The Apex Court has scheduled a hearing on review petitions on September 28.

“That the competent authority vide letter dated 26.09.2023 has desired that titled Civil Review Petition filed on behalf of PEMRA may be withdrawn and does not want to pursue the matter”, the petition reads.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and consisting of Justices Amin-ud-Din Khan and Athar Minallah, was set to hear the review proceedings.

Apart from Pemra and IB, the Defence Ministry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had also filed a review plea.