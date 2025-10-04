Peace in sight

AFTER Hamas showed remarkable flexibility in its response to the peace plan of the US President, Donald Trump asked Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately.

However, reports emanating from Tel Aviv reveal Israel is more interested in seeking release of its hostages as its armed forces have been told to ‘reduce’ military activity instead of stopping it in line with the call made by the US leader. Hamas said it would agree to some of the terms in Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, including release of hostages, but avoided addressing more vexing issues like disarmament and said it would seek further negotiations.

The plan is clearly not fair or ideal but world capitals are welcoming the positive response of Hamas as it has brightened prospects of an end to the ongoing genocide in the besieged territory and avoid the danger of ‘all HELL, as no one has ever seen before, breaking out against Hamas’ as threatened by Trump a few hours before response of Hamas. What a tragedy that in the eyes of the rest of the world, Israel is guilty of war crimes and genocide but the US President is still heaping filth on a group offering resistance to butchers. As against this, Hamas said it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners (and) the immediate entry of aid,” among other terms. Apart from agreeing to the release of all captives, the resistance group said it was ready “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.” The world is appreciating this gesture on the part of Hamas as the group was not involved in talks leading to the peace plan that envisages its disarmament. Welcoming, Egypt said it “reflects a commitment by Hamas and all Palestinian factions to spare the blood of the Palestinian people, protect the lives of innocent civilians and a sincere desire to end a dark chapter in the region’s history.” French President Emmanuel Macron said the Hamas commitment must be followed through without further delay. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides “to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.” It is now a test of intentions and designs in the backdrop of President Trump’s claim that it is not about Gaza alone, it is about long sought peace in the Middle East.