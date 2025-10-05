Google classrooms transform learning from textbook to Chromebook

The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan’s leading K–12 education system, has introduced integration of Google Classrooms and Chromebooks across its campuses—redefining the learning experience from textbook to tech-book and setting a new benchmark for digital learning and classroom innovation in Pakistan, says a press release.

The landmark initiative marked the official launch of The Millennium Education’s visionary Bring Your Own Networked Device (BYOND) Future Programme — a historic step towards a fully-connected, technology-driven learning ecosystem.

Rolling out across all Future World Schools this academic year and now expanding to The Millennium Education TME nationwide, the programme makes TME the first school network in Pakistan to implement Google’s advanced learning environment at scale. Through BYOND Future, learners will develop fluent command of both Google for Education Plus and Microsoft 365, becoming truly digitally bilingual — confident, creative, and capable of thriving across the world’s two most powerful learning and productivity ecosystems.

Under the leadership of Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Education Group, this transformation is more than a digital upgrade — it’s a pedagogical revolution. “

At The Millennium Education and Future World Schools & Colleges, we don’t just teach; we transform,” said Dr. Faisal Mushtaq.

“The Chromebook and Google Classroom integration moves our learners from textbook to techbook — from passive learning to active exploration.

This is our commitment to ensuring every child becomes a confident, creative, and future-ready global citizen.”

Through Google for Education Plus and Chromebook deployment, learners and educators at Future World Schools and Roots Millennium Schools will experience a seamless, interactive, and collaborative digital environment — empowering students with 21st-century skills in critical thinking, innovation, and digital fluency.

The Millennium Education Group, with a legacy spanning over 40 years, continues to set new benchmarks in Pakistan’s education landscape.

Through its pioneering efforts in educational technology and curriculum innovation, TME ensures that its learners are not just keeping pace with the future — they are defining it.