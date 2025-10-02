PCB Umpiring course for Faisalabad, Sialkot regions concludes

FAISALABAD – The Four-Day PCB Level-I Umpiring course has concluded at the High-Performance Centre in Faisalabad as aspirants from Faisalabad and Sialkot Regions took part, the PCB announced on Thursday.

A total of 61 participants underwent lectures and theory testing from Monday, 29 September to Thursday, 2 October under the tutelage of ICC Elite Panel Umpire Ahsan Raza, Senior Manager Umpires and Referees PCB Bilal Qureshi and Manager Umpires and Referees Abdul Hameed.

The PCB Level-I course aims to take on board amateur Umpires into the professional circuit of officiating at the District and Regional local level matches. Top-qualified Level-I Umpires will be invited for the Level-II Umpiring course later.