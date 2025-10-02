AGL77.3▼ -1.31 (-0.02%)AIRLINK168.54▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)BOP32.78▲ 2.98 (0.10%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL15.32▲ 0.3 (0.02%)DFML33.6▲ 0.3 (0.01%)DGKC257.38▼ -2.49 (-0.01%)FCCL60.82▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL21.75▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC233.29▼ -1.6 (-0.01%)HUMNL16.04▼ -0.88 (-0.05%)KEL7.22▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)KOSM7.32▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF107.97▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP218.86▲ 14.57 (0.07%)OGDC278.41▲ 1.72 (0.01%)PAEL59.93▲ 0.62 (0.01%)PIBTL15.68▲ 1.43 (0.10%)PPL203.44▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)PRL37.5▲ 1.62 (0.05%)PTC30.1▲ 0.84 (0.03%)SEARL115.88▼ -0.38 (0.00%)TELE9.02▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL72.88▲ 1.81 (0.03%)TPLP11.83▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET28.29▼ -1.4 (-0.05%)TRG75.3▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)UNITY26.43▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.82▲ 0.12 (0.07%)
Thursday, October 2, 2025

PCB Umpiring course for Faisalabad, Sialkot regions concludes

FAISALABAD – The Four-Day PCB Level-I Umpiring course has concluded at the High-Performance Centre in Faisalabad as aspirants from Faisalabad and Sialkot Regions took part, the PCB announced on Thursday.

A total of 61 participants underwent lectures and theory testing from Monday, 29 September to Thursday, 2 October under the tutelage of ICC Elite Panel Umpire Ahsan Raza, Senior Manager Umpires and Referees PCB Bilal Qureshi and Manager Umpires and Referees Abdul Hameed.

The PCB Level-I course aims to take on board amateur Umpires into the professional circuit of officiating at the District and Regional local level matches. Top-qualified Level-I Umpires will be invited for the Level-II Umpiring course later.

