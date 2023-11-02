LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore for promoting women cricket.

As per the agreement, DHA has allocated an area within its Sports Complex in DHA Phase 5 where PCB will set up an academy dedicated to women’s cricket.

Women cricketers will also have access to flagship Sports Complex facilities.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Mirza Yasir Baig signed the agreement on behalf of respective institutions at DHA main office on Wednesday.

Zaka Ashraf thanked Brig Mirza Yasir Baig and hailed the signing of the MoU as a positive step in women’s cricket.

Zaka Ashraf said: “This signing is one step forward from PCB in the growth and progression of women’s cricket. The collaboration with DHA will provide another center for women cricketers to train and prepare for international cricket.”