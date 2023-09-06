A meeting called by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) passed a resolution on Tuesday, urging President Arif Alvi to “fulfil your constitutional responsibility” and announce a date for general elections — which are to be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated cutoff date of November 9 if the Election Commission of Pakistan sticks to its timeline for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

“The first resolution that we passed [at the meeting] was that the president of Pakistan should fulfil his constitutional responsibility and announce an election date as mandated under Article 48(5) of the Constitution. “He does not need to consult or take advice from anyone on the matter, as he is competent to announce the election date under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973,” said PBC Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha.