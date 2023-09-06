President Dr. Arif Ali on Tuesday said that Pakistan is desirous to take its bilateral relations with Turkiye to new heights.

He was speaking during his meeting with the visiting Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral ErcumentTatlioglu, who along with his delegation called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad.

On the occasion, the two sides reiterated their resolved to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye in diverse areas for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, and government officials of both sides.

Welcoming the Commander of Turkish Naval Forces, President Alvi said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having similar stance on various issues. He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including the maritime and defence cooperation.

Earlier President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan e Imtiaz (Military) on Commander Turkish Naval forces Admiral ErcumentTatiloglu.

A special investiture ceremony regarding conferring award was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. President Alvi adorned the Turkish Naval Commander with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence relations between the two countries.