Pattoki Woman shoots 22-year-old relative after marriage refusal

PATTOKI – A 22-year-old man was critically injured after a woman allegedly opened fire on him for refusing to marry her in Pattoki, police and rescue officials said on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the injured man, identified as Farooq, sustained a bullet wound to his forehead. He was initially shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Pattoki and later referred to Lahore due to his critical condition.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident. Initial investigations indicate that the woman is a close relative of the victim.

The victim’s mother stated that the suspect had been pressuring her son to agree to marriage, which he had declined.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect, while further investigation is underway.

Lodhran family dispute turns violent, eight injured in clash

A domestic dispute escalated into a violent altercation between two families, leaving at least eight people injured, police said.

According to officials, the incident began after a man allegedly slapped his wife over a delay in preparing food. The situation worsened when the woman informed her brothers, who arrived at the house and confronted the husband and his relatives.

Police said the confrontation quickly turned violent, with the attackers reportedly using sticks, bricks, and axes during the clash. As a result, eight members of the husband’s family sustained injuries.

The residence turned into a chaotic scene as tensions flared, prompting authorities to step in. All injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have brought the situation under control and initiated legal action against those involved, while further investigation is underway.