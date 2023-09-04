Distinguished guests gathered to celebrate and reaffirm the strong ties between Pakistan and Turkiye during the event titled ‘One Hundred Years of Magnitude: Pak-Turk Affinity,’ organized by the National Institute for Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR), Quaid-i-Azam University, and the YunusEmre Institute, Turkish Cultural Center. The speakers emphasized the deep-rooted connection between the two nations and the need to expand cooperation in education and culture.

The Chief Guest, Madad Ali Sindhi, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training said that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are an unprecedented manifestation of brotherhood and love, which cannot be compared. He said that the Muslims of the subcontinent actively participated in the Khilafat movement. He emphasized on increasing the cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and education. The Federal Minister said that the new generation should be aware of their cultural identity.

“We are proud that our region is home to the great civilizations of the world. Thousands of years ago, when the world was plunged into darkness, the civilization of MohenjoDaro and Harappa were the cradle of knowledge and wisdom” said the Minister.

Guest of Honour, Jamal Shah, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture while addressing the event said that a talented and creative mind is the hallmark of any nation. It is through the promotion of literature and art that nations come closer to each other and the intimacy between them increases.

The guest of honor, Ambassador of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Picaci said that Turkiye values and respects the evergreen relationship with Pakistan. Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI), Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, elaborated on the profound connection between Pakistan and Turkey, rooted in the concept of ‘Tawheed’ a connection transcending time and space. He highlighted the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between educational institutions in Pakistan and Turkey, foreseeing its benefits for students.