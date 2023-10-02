ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday invalidated trial courts’ decision of disposing of petitions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan over no follow-up.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the ruling on petition filed by the former prime minister.

The sessions and anti-terrorism courts had turned down nine petitions, seeking bail in different cases, after he failed to follow the case.

Later, the PTI chief challenged the decision of trial courts in IHC, arguing that his bail petitions should be considered pending. He also sought an IHC order, restraining authorities from arresting him until decision on his petitions.

Three of the case were registered against him over May 9 violence, while he was booked three others cases over staging protests in Islamabad. He is also facing cases related to Toshakhana, violation of Section 144 and attempt to murder.

Imran Khan is currently detained in Adiala jail as he has sent on judicial remand in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody in the cipher case.