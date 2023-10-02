ISLAMABAD – Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets, who predicted major earthquake in Pakistan in next 48 hours, sparked frenzy among the people.

As the prediction raised alarms among people, Pakistan’s National Seismic Mongering Centre (NSMC) turned down scientist’s claims of strong tremor in Pakistan.

NSMC officials said seismic activities occurred in Chaman fault line in 2013, and in other years, but clarified that earthquakes cannot be predicted, with this much clarity. It said fault line could cause tremors, but it is not possible to predict the exact time.

It also raised questions at the authority of the predictions which have been proved wrong.

As people are worried about the claims, the topic is widely shared online and officials said there is no need to be alarmed by rumors circulating online.

Social media is abuzz with reports claiming that a Dutch scientist has predicted that a strong earthquake would hit Pakistan and Afghanistan in next 48 hours as his organisation has observed strong fluctuations in the region, hinting towards potential strong seismic activity.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization which makes predictios about seismic activity, has forecast earthquake in Pakistan. In an alert shared on October 1, Pakistan would be hit by quake within the next 48 hours.

The organization specialises in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where earthquake may occur.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is yet to issue a statement about the speculations. In the past, the PMD has been rejected such predictions, citing a lack of scientific basis for forecast of seismic activity.

Experts also believe that predicting exact time, location and magnitude of earthquake have been a challenge.