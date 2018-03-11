Partly cloudy weather forecast

Islamabad

Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of country with chances of thunder-rain with gusty winds at isolated places in Kohistan, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir districts. According to Met office, Thunder and rain is also expected in parts of Kurram, Bajaur agencies during next 24 hours.

Mostly cloudy weather is also expected in most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Partly cloudy weather is also expected in most parts of the region with thunder-rain and gusty winds in Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Lower Dir districts during next 48 hours. The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.4 and 14.4 degrees centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 percent at 8:00 am and 33 percent at 5:00 pm. The sun will rise at 06:29 am and set at 06:20 pm tomorrow. The KP Met office reported that dry continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.—APP