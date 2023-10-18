GAZA CITY – More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli air raid in a hospital in Gaza, and the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardment surpassed 3,300, with thousands injured.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia led the condemnation while the International Committee of the Red Cross, EU, United States, United Nations, and UAE denounced the attack.

People in Gaza faced a huge blow as deaths are soaring amid a severe shortage of medicines in Gaza, along with problems in accessing healthcare. The end of the sewage system and, cut of water supply increased the risks of the spread of infectious diseases.

Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children as well as injured and wounded individuals. pic.twitter.com/l2jVTulVeN — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 17, 2023

President Dr. Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, including women and children. pic.twitter.com/4wyO6T2pJX — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 18, 2023

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023

Canada

Canadian premier Justin Trudeau denounced the deadliest strike from Israeli forces and called for of adhering to the laws of war. He said news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable.

Trudeau further said international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases.

China

Beijing expressed shock after strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed over 500, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

A statement by China’s Foreign Ministry said “China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital”.

EU

EU officials for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell mourned the deaths in the bombing at hospital. In a social media post, he said innocent civilians pay the highest price. The responsibility for this crime must be clearly established and the perpetrators held accountable.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said nothing justifies targeting civilians. He said humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay.

Qatar

Doha’s foreign ministry denounced the attacks and termed strike a brutal massacre.

The Arab nation said Wednesday attack was sheer violation of the provisions of international law.

Russia

Moscow foreign ministry said air raids on Gaza Hospital was a shockingly dehumanising crime and urged Tel Aviv to share satellite imagery if it was not involved.