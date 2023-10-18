Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retains top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batsmen Ranking despite lackluster performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

India’s Shubman Gill also retained the second position with a difference of 18 rating points with top ranked Babar Azam.

Proteas opener Quinton de Kock, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Black Cap’s pacer Trent Boult have each made their move towards the peak of the rankings in the latest update.

De Kock started the tournament with back-to-back tons but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to top spot when dismissed for 20 and sparking a match-turning South Africa batting collapse of 4/8 against Netherlands.

The keeper-batter has nonetheless risen three spots to third in the ODI batting rankings, leapfrogging teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

Rohit has made an even bigger jump of five places to sixth after amassing 131 runs against Afghanistan then backing it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 spots to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spots to 27th) have also surged in the batting rankings following superb innings that inspired each of their teams to shock victories.

New Zealand pacer Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings following a destructive spell against Bangladesh.

Boult is only one rating point behind current leader Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest ratings update.

Afghanistan magician Rashid Khan has climbed two spots higher to fourth place in the bowling rankings, while South Africa’s spinner Keshav Maharaj makes a bigger move of seven spots to equal fifth alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Among the quicks, India’s Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots) and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (up one spot) have risen to equal 14th, as Lungi Ngidi jumps six spots to 16th.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan holds onto the No.1 spot in the ODI All-rounder Rankings with 343 rating points.

A fast start to the Cricket World Cup has helped New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner climb one spot to equal sixth.

Glenn Maxwell’s impressive impact with the ball so far at the Cricket World Cup boosts his standing three places to eighth in the all-rounder rankings.