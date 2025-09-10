Palestine: Recognition costs a high price of genocide & famine

AMID the growing calls for recognition of Palestine, the truth argues that this recognition has taken a costly price of genocide and famine in Gaza, which is hemmed in by the harrowing humanitarian situation.

The Israeli-Palestinian human rights group B’Tselem has declared Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. Additionally, experts are reporting that a famine is currently unfolding in Gaza. These reports highlight the severe consequences of the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for measures to protect civilians and provide humanitarian aid.The increasing global recognition of Palestine stems from a growing international desire to amplify the Palestinian people’s political voice.

Arguably, the recognition provides a foundation for revising bilateral relations, potentially impacting Israel. The current situation sees Palestine as a state with varying degrees of international acknowledgment and diplomatic representation. This shift signals a broader international effort to address the Palestinian issue and advocate for their rights. As of right now, 149 of the 193 United Nations member states have recognized the State of Palestine. This number has increased since the start of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state by a significant majority of UN members highlights the international community’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There is a growing necessity of a two-state solution to address the aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians for peace and security. The recognition of a Palestinian state is implicitly linked to this solution, with some advocating for a reformed Palestinian Authority. The recurring theme is that a political, two-state solution is the only viable path forward.

Awfully, the quest for Palestinian recognition has been marked by devastating humanitarian crises and loss of life. Sadly, the international community response to these crises has been inconsistent, often leaving Palestinians vulnerable to further violence and displacement. The pursuit of Palestinian independence from Israeli occupation is increasingly viewed as a significant issue within global politics. Historical context, including the UK’s involvement and the UN’s role in the 1940s, highlights the long-standing nature of the conflict. The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a persistent challenge. The conflict’s impact extends beyond regional borders, as it has claimed numerous lives and displaced millions, underscoring its global significance. The conflict’s origins are rooted in colonial acts, impacting the international perception of the conflict. Though last year, some of the European states, Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized Palestine, recently some other western states, Belgium, UK and Canada also vowed to recognize Palestine. Last month, France and Saudi Arabia jointly hosted a three-day conference at the United Nations focused on recognizing Palestinian statehood. The conference aimed to garner support from other countries to formally acknowledge Palestine. The organizers believe that recognition is a crucial step towards a peaceful resolution. This joint venture highlights the commitment of both nations to the Palestinian cause and their diplomatic efforts within the UN framework. Undeniably, there arises the urgent need for global diplomatic action to end the Gaza war. The situation is dire, with reports of Israeli forces killing aid seekers and warnings of widespread starvation. The inaction of political leaders is described as criminal negligence. Decades of Middle East diplomacy have prioritized process over peace, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Effective diplomacy is crucial to address the crisis, provide aid and prevent further loss of life.

Moreover, Dr Alon Ben Meir, a Jewish political thinker, is of the view that the moral cost of silence from Jewish leaders, particularly concerning the Gaza war, is significant, raising questions about their moral responsibility. Silence can be interpreted as complicity, especially when faced with accusations of war crimes. This stance can lead to outrage and distress among those who identify as Jewish, creating a sense of internal conflict. The situation highlights the complex relationship between Jewish identity and current events, emphasizing the need for leaders to address critical issues openly and transparently. Needless to say, if American perspectives on potential Israeli war crimes in Gaza remain unchanged despite increasing international pressure, it suggests a few possibilities. It could indicate strong domestic support for Israel, potentially driven by political alignments or historical ties. Alternatively, it might reflect a skepticism towards international bodies or a belief in Israel’s self-defense narrative. Furthermore, the lack of change could stem from the influence of specific interest groups or a reluctance to deviate from established foreign policy stances. The situation highlights a complex interplay of political, ideological and geopolitical factors, potentially delaying any shift in US policy.

Over a year has passed since the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favour of adopting a resolution that gave effect to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) July 2024 Advisory Opinion, stating that Israel “brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence” in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT) within 12 months. ‘’Rather than complying, Israel has intensified its violence in the West Bank and renewed its blockade and military bombardment of Gaza, breaking a fragile two-month ceasefire and further exacerbating the human-made humanitarian crisis’’.

What a travesty of Palestinian Independence that UN Resolution 181, adopted in 1947, proposed the partition of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states, but conversely, in denial of the establishment of a Palestinian state, an Israeli state was founded on May 14, !948..The international community can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the Gaza conflict. It is imperative that the global leaders harness their collective efforts to end the Gaza war by upholding the values of international law and human rights where Justice and accountability must replace impunity regarding Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

