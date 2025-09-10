Jinnah’s legacy: Freedom, democracy and unity

Dr A Z Hilali

QUAID-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the true icon of Pakistan.

He was among the most prominent leaders of the newly born Islamic State, who gave up everything in his struggle to liberate the Muslims of South Asia from the dominance of the Hindu Congress and British imperialism. Advocating a separate homeland based on the Two-Nation Theory, Jinnah spearheaded the creation of Pakistan in 1947. His entire life was dedicated to the cause of Muslim nationhood. As President of the All India Muslim League and the first Governor-General of Pakistan, he provided inspiring leadership through his farsightedness and urged the adoption of democratic values that could unify all religious, ethnic and linguistic communities. Jinnah was a firm supporter of parliamentary democracy, rule of law and liberal ideals, emphasizing human dignity, civil liberty, economic progress, gender equality and the empowerment of the poor.

Jinnah was a 20th-century charismatic leader, great lawyer, statesman and champion of human rights who stood among the tallest figures of the decolonized world in Asia, Africa and Latin America. His vision, adaptability and resilience united a diverse people under one flag. The masses trusted him for his incorruptible character and exceptional leadership. With an iron will, he offered a new direction to oppressed people. Nelson Mandela aptly remarked, “Jinnah changed the course of history and created new history. He was a man of principles and left an everlasting message for deprived nations.” Similarly, Stanley Wolpert described Jinnah as Pakistan’s greatest leader, stressing that no substitute has yet emerged for him in the region. His vision of democracy, discipline and justice continues to inspire Pakistanis and remains relevant worldwide.

As a visionary leader, Jinnah safeguarded the political and cultural rights of Muslims, inspiring millions to strive for a better future. His vision for Pakistan was not limited to independence; it centered on creating a homeland where Muslims could practice their faith freely and live in peace with others. According to historian Ayesha Jalal, the partition of India was only made possible by Jinnah’s steadfast will and diplomatic skill. His iconic personality, integrity and missionary zeal gave Pakistan to its people and offered dignity to oppressed Muslims across South Asia. Even after his passing, he continues to attract admiration as his name remains alive wherever freedom, justice and equality are valued.

Jinnah’s deep sense of history allowed him to draw lessons from the past, understand the present and foresee the future. He guided Indian Muslims to liberation from political exploitation, economic miseries and social injustices. His vision for Pakistan extended beyond sovereignty—he sought to establish the country as a symbol of hope for marginalized peoples worldwide. By emphasizing religious freedom, equality and tolerance, he laid down principles that still guide the nation.

His famous August 11, 1947, address to the Constituent Assembly remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s constitutional development: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.” These timeless words encapsulated his vision of an equitable society, where citizens had equal opportunities to prosper and contribute. Jinnah envisioned a State that would not discriminate on the basis of religion or identity, ensuring justice and harmony for all. His legacy remains indelible, continuing to inspire generations to uphold unity, faith and discipline.

Although Jinnah passed away soon after independence, he left beacon-like guidelines for Pakistan’s future. The ruling elite remain morally bound to shape policies according to his vision. His futuristic leadership was unparalleled and he was widely admired for his distinctive style and unwavering dedication. He advised transforming Pakistan from a feudal society into a modern, technologically advanced State capable of achieving industrial progress without inflicting unnecessary suffering. His dream was of a progressive nation where individuals could live in dignity, peace and harmony.

For Pakistan’s youth, Jinnah’s commitment, honesty and relentless struggle should be a lasting source of inspiration. As the sole spokesman of India’s Muslims, he earned their wholehearted trust and support, ultimately securing their long-cherished dream of a separate homeland. Pakistan remains his greatest gift—a nation born of sacrifice, vision and determination. On his death anniversary, the people of Pakistan honour not only the founder of their State but also the enduring ideals he left behind. His guidance remains a living force, reminding us that unity, faith and discipline are not mere slogans, but the foundation of a prosperous and dignified nation.

—The writer is Ex-Chairman, Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, KP.

([email protected]