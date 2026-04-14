Pakistan’s voice of regional wisdom

Musallam Al Maani from Oman

THE Islamic Republic of Pakistan has without marvel turned out well for at least the time being to remove the fuse from the mine of war imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran; a war that could burst forth with sudden violence to the whole of the region.

At one point, the war masters mistakenly thought that it would not take long. By eliminating the Iranian leadership, it was expected that the Iranian regime would fall and shrink together abruptly and completely in a relatively short period of time, being on the Iranian public to accomplish the rest of the mission.

At another point, the Gulf Arab countries found themselves at the discharging end of the Iranian weapons. Caught unawares, the state of tranquility the Gulf Arab countries enjoy has gone with a blow of the wind. Hit hardly by Iranian missiles and drones, the Gulf Arab countries found themselves at a point of intersection, where they either retaliate or to regard and treat the war as forgivable derived from their inner conviction of not to add fuel to the fire.

However, Iran seems to have learned a lesson from the last June 12-day war. The Iranians knew how to hold the countries in the region and beyond by the sore spot, through blocking the Strait of Hormuz against entry or passage of any vessel. Causing widespread paralysis to both oil export and the world’s energy, the whole of the world has been rendered in a state of powerlessness and incapacity to act.

By so doing, Iran has shown the insight, intelligence and understanding to make good judgments during unstable crucial time and state of affairs in which a decisive change was impending. It goes beyond doubt that while Iran has lost its leaders and top echelon commanders, it has been able to sustain the impact of the first ever hit strikes of more than one thousand targets. A country of more than 90 million population would be able to replace those killed, for men are succeeded by men.

Throughout the war, the world watched in breathless anticipation day after day, with each side claiming victory. Yet the conflict was not as swift as anticipated, nor did it achieve its stated objectives. As days passed, the world searched for a country that could command trust and courage amid counterinfluences, opposition and discouragement. At this point, it is the voice of wisdom that prevails, placing the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the world’s spotlight. The message received is that Pakistan’s deep-rooted heritage makes it more capable than many others of helping resolve global crises.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a Muslim country with a very powerful army and intelligence service, has become manifest and come out into view as a country that promotes peace and possesses international influence amongst the enemies in war. There is widespread hope that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will be able to narrow the gaps between viewpoints and help the warring sides arrive at a durable and inclusive solution to this severe crisis.

Finally, a tribute of respect, gratitude and affection to the venerable country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which has never held back in doubt or indecision nor has it delayed momentarily to extend the hand of support to just causes and to stand for international peace and security. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan draws its strength from the noble Islam and the courage and personal bravery of its gallant, nobly chivalrous and often self sacrificing people who are marked by honor, generosity and courtesy. Allah Bless Pakistan!

—The writer is Dean, Al Zahra College for Women, Sultanate of Oman.

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