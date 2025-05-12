Action for peace

AFGHAN Government has called for constructive engagement with Pakistan and China.

This declaration followed a significant trilateral meeting in Kabul between the Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and the special envoys of Pakistan and China, Mohammad Sadiq and Yue Xiaoyong.

The Afghan Interior Ministry underscored the Islamic Emirate’s vision that economic and political advancement, along with regional harmony, must be founded on respect and dialogue.

It added that both envoys reaffirmed their countries’ commitments to fostering good neighbourly relations and deepening cooperation with Afghanistan.

One cannot overemphasize the importance of this message at a time when regional cooperation is not just desirable, but essential.

The potential for collaboration between Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and by extension the Central Asian republics, is immense.

Together, these nations could build corridors of trade, energy and cultural exchange that would uplift millions and unlock long-dormant economic potential.

However, this vision will remain nothing more than a dream if peace and stability are not firmly established in Afghanistan.

The road to regional prosperity passes directly through a secure and peaceful Afghan heartland.

And here lies the central challenge: persistent insecurity, largely due to the activities of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, continues to cast a long shadow over any meaningful progress.

For genuine regional integration to become a reality, the Afghan authorities must move beyond words and commit to decisive, verifiable action against all forms of terrorism.

The international community, particularly Pakistan and China, expects Afghanistan to fulfill its obligations in this regard.

Stability in Afghanistan is not a standalone goal—it is a regional imperative.

No pipeline, trade route or diplomatic initiative can thrive in the shadow of violence and extremism.

The responsibility rests heavily on Kabul to prove that its assurances are more than rhetorical flourishes.

Concrete measures—rooting out terrorist sanctuaries, enhancing border control and cooperating sincerely with regional partners—are non-negotiable prerequisites for lasting peace.

If the Afghan authorities rise to this challenge, they will not only secure a brighter future for their own people but also lay the foundation for a new era of regional development.