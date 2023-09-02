ISLAMABAD – A multinational air exercise, ‘Bright Star 2023’ hosted by Egypt includes Pakistan Air Force and PAF’s participation was yet another manifestation of Islamabad’s exceptional capabilities.

The air exercise kicked off at Mohammad Najeeb Military Base in Egypt to maximize the combat readiness of participating countries through near-realistic and role-oriented air-to-air combat training, with a focus on counterterrorism operations.

PAF spokesperson said ace skills of the aerial warfare branch of the Pakistan Armed Forces showcase exceptional capabilities. ‘Bright Star 2023’ will help promote mutual cooperation between the participating countries as well as provide excellent opportunities for joint training.

The air drill was designed to simulate a realistic air combat situation and will provide air forces the opportunity to test their real operational readiness and it will continue for two weeks.

During the exercise, the participating countries will participate with their air, naval, and land assets in the desert region of Cairo, north-west of Egypt.

Exercise Bright Star is one of the largest and most complex joint air exercises ever conducted globally, says a PAF Spokesperson.