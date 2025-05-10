Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder destroys Indian S400 air defence system worth $1.5bn

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Adampur in a crushing response to neighbouring country’s aggression.

Reports said Pakistani fighter jet JF-17 Thunder fired hypersonic missile to target the Indian defence system worth $1.5 billion.

Pakistan early Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations,

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.