Pakistan dedicates Al-Fateh missile launch to children martyred in Indian strike

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has dedicated the launch of its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, used during Operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos” (Iron Wall) against India, to innocent Pakistani children martyred in an Indian strike.

Officials said that Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices of these young martyrs, emphasising the nation’s resolve to honour their sacrifices and to keep them alive in memories.

They added that the missile operation reflected Pakistan’s firm commitment to defending its people and responding to aggression with strength and determination.

Early Saturday, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” in response to the Indian aggression, inflicting heavy losses on the neighbouring country.

Pakistani forces have successfully hit various military installations and targets, including S400 air defence system, at different locations in India.

Pakistan also fires Fatah-1 aissile at India with officials describing it as a “measured response” to India’s overnight airstrikes on Saturday, which targeted Pakistani military positions.

The Ministry of Defence stated that Pakistan’s latest move was intended to send “a clear message” about its readiness to respond with force.