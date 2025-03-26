AGL70.5▲ 1.06 (0.02%)AIRLINK177.9▲ 1.08 (0.01%)BOP11.2▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY8.07▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DCL8.99▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML44.75▲ 0.24 (0.01%)DGKC133.8▲ 2.81 (0.02%)FCCL46.15▲ 1.21 (0.03%)FFL16.27▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC143.5▲ 1.72 (0.01%)HUMNL13.3▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF59.8▲ 1.35 (0.02%)NBP77.6▲ 1.4 (0.02%)OGDC231.26▲ 7.07 (0.03%)PAEL47.89▲ 1.99 (0.04%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.2 (0.02%)PPL188.75▲ 3.27 (0.02%)PRL37.45▲ 0.54 (0.01%)PTC23.95▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL100.2▲ 1.8 (0.02%)TELE7.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.75▲ 0.35 (0.01%)TPLP10.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET23▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG65.25▼ -0.89 (-0.01%)UNITY28.65▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan’s first-ever 120KW fast charging station inaugurated in Islamabad

Pakistans First Ever 120kw Fast Charging Station Inaugurated In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, has inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever 120 KW fast charging station, developed by GoGreen Avenue in Islamabad.

It marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s transition towards sustainable energy. The event is a key part of the Ministry of Energy’s broader efforts to promote green mobility and energy-efficient solutions across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Leghari emphasized the government’s ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener future. He highlighted how initiatives like GoGreen Avenue’s fast-charging station are playing a crucial role in transforming Pakistan’s energy and transportation sectors.

He reaffirmed that the government is determined to lead Pakistan into a new era of clean energy, and the successful launch of this fast charging station reflects the nation’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting electric mobility.

Furthermore, the federal minister announced that the price of electric charging units has been reduced from Rs71 to Rs39, making electric mobility more affordable and accessible for the public.

He also praised the collaboration between the public and private sectors, which has been vital in driving this forward-looking initiative. He acknowledged the importance of such partnerships in achieving the nation’s environmental goals and emphasized that the government would continue to support green energy projects and policies that foster sustainability.

He further added that the launch of this station is a significant milestone in our collective journey toward building a sustainable energy infrastructure.

Our Correspondent

