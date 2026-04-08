Pakistan’s economy enters opportunity-rich phase: FPCCI

Trade leaders urge govt to focus on producti

An important meeting of the Central Standing Committee on Import and Export Trade of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry was held under the chairmanship of Convener Tahir Rashid Bhatta, bringing together key committee members, industrialists, and trade experts to deliberate on the country’s economic direction.

Addressing the meeting, Tahir Rashid Bhatta said that Pakistan’s economy has entered a critical yet opportunity-rich phase, calling for a shift from conventional approaches to more strategic and sustainable policies. He stressed the need to move beyond reliance on stabilization programmes, particularly those linked with the IMF, and instead focus on export-led growth, industrial competitiveness, and enhanced productivity.

Deputy Convener Syed Usman Tahir Shah emphasized that increasing production and boosting exports should be prioritized over imposing additional taxes. He noted that sustainable economic stability could only be achieved through expansion in industrial output and export diversification.

Deputy Convener Samia Rashid highlighted the urgency of transforming Pakistan into a strong, competitive, and export-oriented economy, urging policymakers to take decisive steps in that direction.

Meanwhile, Deputy Convener Syed Zulfiqar Haider Shah pointed to global examples, noting that China has strengthened its position in global supply chains through the “China + 1” strategy, while India has made remarkable progress in pharmaceuticals, engineering, and IT sectors. He observed that Pakistan continues to rely heavily on limited export sectors, particularly textiles, and stressed the need to align trade policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).