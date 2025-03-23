Pakistan’s alternative historical narratives and identity

As Pakistan commemorates its 85th National Day, the enduring legacy of the Lahore Resolution reverberates across a labyrinth of competing narratives.

Grassroots activism has continually reshaped Pakistan’s national identity, sparking ongoing discussions about the country’s future.

In a seminal gathering at Minto Park (present-day Iqbal Park) in Lahore on March 23, 1940, the All-India Muslim League promulgated a historic resolution that irrevocably altered the subcontinent’s destiny.

The document ex-pounded the fundamental principle that “geographically contiguous units are demarcated into regions…in which the Muslims are numerically in the majority…to be constituted into ‘independent states.

” Although the term “Pakistan” was never explicitly invoked, the doctrinal essence resonated as an unambiguous call for a separate homeland for the Muslims of British India.

On that fateful day, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, clad in his traditional black achkan, delivered an oration that galvanized an assembly of dignitaries, including the Nawab of Mamdot and other preeminent statesmen.

Jinnah’s articulate address highlighted the stark cultural, religious and social divergences between Hindus and Muslims, effectively dismissing any possibility of a unified constitutional order.

His visionary rhetoric laid the foundations for the eventual partition in the next seven years setting the trajectory for the evolution of Muslim’s national identity.

The transformative journey of this movement can be traced back to earlier seismic events, notably the 1857 mu-tiny led by predominantly Muslim regiments from Bengal, which precipitated the collapse of the Mughal polity and spurred a reconstitution of communal identities.

Notable figures such as Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Iqbal, through their vision of the Two-Nation Theory, imbued the Muslim community with an unwavering resolve for self-determination.

Pakistan’s adoption of the Westminster system at its inception in 1947 remained fraught with constitutional ambiguities and persistent socio-political instability evident in its everyday politics.

The early post-independence era witnessed dramatic demographic shifts, Karachi, once a modest settlement of 357,000 in 1941, burgeoned into a sprawling metropolis exceeding one million by the early 1950s as refugees fled communal violence.

Such upheavals, compounded by sporadic student riots, severe food shortages and extremist provocations, severely undermined the nascent state’s efforts to establish a stable constitutional framework.

Amid these challenges, political actors displayed an innate propensity for coining evocative slogans and constructing visionary narratives to galvanize support.

In recent years, this phenomenon has been exemplified by the rise of populism in Pakistan.

The political narratives are rarely conjured in a vacuum they are dramatic summations of entrenched societal sentiments, animated by perceptions and emotions rather than unadorned data.

Recent slogans such as “New Pakistan” and “Jinnah’s Pakistan” have emerged as potent ideological frameworks that evoke nostalgia for a glorified past while projecting aspirations for a reimagined future.

Proponents of the original grand narrative extol representative governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law ideals inspired by Jinnah’s pronouncements during that historic Lahore convention.

Conversely, conservative and Islamist factions advocate a return to orthodox principles, invoking the traumatic legacy of the 1947 Partition to underscore the necessity for religious conformity and national unity giving rise to religious populism as evident with rising sectarian conflicts within Pakistan.

A critical component for the long-term success of any young nation was the cultivation of a shared national identity.

This identity is forged not solely through territorial boundaries or governmental structures but also through a collective memory that binds diverse communities together.

Whereas, Pakistan an ethnically varied state spanning 796,100 km² and united by Islam, is continually shaped by lived experiences, historical traumas and the dynamic interplay of media influence and political activism.

As scholars have noted, people come to understand their lives through narratives that interweave past, present and future.

The media, with its myriad channels broadcasting news, political talk shows and cultural programming, has played an instrumental role in disseminating these narratives.

Reinforcing specific images such as the portrayal of incorruptible, heroic leaders that vilify opponents as treacherous conspirators significantly swayed public opinion and helped crystallize a shared sense of national identity.

Additionally, the rising prominence of women in political activism has introduced fresh voices into this ongoing discourse, challenging traditional norms and contributing to a more inclusive vision of what it means to be Pakistani.

On this day, the Lahore Resolution’s legacy endures as a foundational pillar in Pakistan’s political trajectory, shaped by historical consciousness, media discourse and ideological contestation.

From Jinnah’s advocacy for self-determination to current debates on governance, reconciling divergent narratives is vital for forging a cohesive, resilient identity.

Its reinterpretation through alternative perspectives underscores the exigency for transformative reforms that advance political stability, economic fortification and regional cohesion, thereby securing equitable progress and enhancing Pakistan’s global standing.

—The writer is MPhil scholar at IR department University of Karachi.—[email protected]