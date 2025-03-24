Diplomacy: The way forward

The meeting between Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul marks a significant step in right direction for bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The discussions centered on pressing issues such as trade, security and status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, offer hope for a revival of diplomatic engagement after a period of strained ties, largely due to security concerns.

The understanding reached during the meeting emphasises the need for sustained high-level engagement and exchange of delegations between the two countries, focusing on resolving outstanding issues in a collaborative manner.

The reopening of the Torkham border after a 27-day closure, a crucial gateway for trade and transit, is another positive development that signals willingness from both sides to smoothen relations.

However, it is clear that much remains to be done.

The real test lies in Afghanistan’s commitment to address Pakistan’s security concerns.

Certain terrorist groups, which have carried out attacks within our borders, enjoy the support of elements within the Afghan authorities.

This is not merely rhetoric, as there are several international reports corroborating these claims.

The Afghan side must take concrete action on the ground to dismantle these terrorist networks and ensure they do not pose a continued threat to Pakistan’s security.

While diplomatic engagements and trade talks are essential, they cannot be fully successful without tangible actions to address security concerns.

In addition to security, the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is a sensitive one that demands urgent attention.

With over 3.1 million Afghans currently residing in Pakistan, including 1.35 million registered refugees and many undocumented individuals, the situation requires a balanced approach.

Pakistan has set a March 31 deadline for voluntary departure of Afghan Citizen Card holders and illegal residents, after which mass deportations will commence.

It is for the Afghan government to ensure smooth integration and rehabilitation of returning refugees into the society.

This is essential for preventing any further instability and ensuring the long-term peace and prosperity of both countries.

Moving forward, the process of engagement between Afghanistan and Pakistan must continue without any interruptions.

The mutual benefits of improved trade and economic relations are clear yet underlying issues of security, terrorism and refugee management need to be addressed with the same level of urgency.