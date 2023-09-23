Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 is here, and its upper version like Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+ are said to be game-changers in Android league, as the China-based tech giant released a smartphone with a staggering 200-megapixel main shooter along with 120W Speed Charging.
The hardware and software outclassed its predecessor; Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 comes with a wide 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with punch hole design. Gamers will get full-on experience as the phone offers 120Hz refresh speeds, and it supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and an under-screen fingerprint reader.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 SoC backed the device, along with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, and it comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a staggering 5,000mAh battery, and will support MIUI 14.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 storage
6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, and 12 GB/256 GB.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan
Redmi Note was launched with $150 in China. The expected price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in Pakistan will be around Rs80,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Specs
Specifications
|Redmi Note 13
|Redmi Note 13 Pro
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (4×2.40 GHz & 4×1.95 GHz)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 710
|OS
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.67″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz, 1B colors
|6.67″ AMOLED, 1220 x 2712 pixels, 120Hz, 68B colors
|RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|100 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|200 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|16MP
|16MP
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Black, White, Violet, Blue
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
|5,100 mAh, 67W fast charging