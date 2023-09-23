Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 is here, and its upper version like Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+ are said to be game-changers in Android league, as the China-based tech giant released a smartphone with a staggering 200-megapixel main shooter along with 120W Speed Charging.

The hardware and software outclassed its predecessor; Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 comes with a wide 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with punch hole design. Gamers will get full-on experience as the phone offers 120Hz refresh speeds, and it supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and an under-screen fingerprint reader.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 SoC backed the device, along with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, and it comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a staggering 5,000mAh battery, and will support MIUI 14.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 storage

6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, and 12 GB/256 GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note was launched with $150 in China. The expected price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 in Pakistan will be around Rs80,000.

Please visit nearest Xiaomi store to get the latest price update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Specs

Specifications