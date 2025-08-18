Latest Passport Fees & Documents Update in Pakistan – August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Passports in Pakistan are issued by National Database and Registration Authority NADRA as document required for international travel, and it is issued against a specific fee you pay for the service.

Knowing applicable passport fees is essential before planning a trip abroad, as these fees are subject to change in months.

Pakistan Observer’s guide explains current passport fees in Pakistan, including charges for online applications, and provides details for different types of passport services. After latest revision, passport fees is being charged based on the number of pages, processing speed, and validity period.

What is Passport Fee in Pakistan?

For a 5-year passport, a 36-page passport costs Rs. 5,500 for normal processing and Rs. 8,500 for urgent service, a 72-page passport is Rs. 9,200 normally and Rs. 14,500 urgently, while a 100-page passport costs Rs. 10,000 for standard and Rs. 19,000 for urgent processing.

Validity Category Pages Fee 5 Years Normal 36 5,500 Normal 72 9,200 Normal 100 10,000 Urgent 36 8,500 Urgent 72 14,500 Urgent 100 19,000 10 Years Normal 36 7,700 Normal 72 13,400 Normal 100 14,500 Urgent 36 12,200 Urgent 72 21,200 Urgent 100 28,000

Passports valid for 10 years are more expensive, with a 36-page passport costing Rs. 7,700 normally and Rs. 12,200 urgently, a 72-page passport Rs. 13,400 normally and Rs. 21,200 urgently, and a 100-page passport Rs. 14,500 for normal and Rs. 28,000 for urgent service. All fees include applicable taxes and service charges, making it easier for travelers to plan their applications according to their needs, whether they want faster processing or a longer-validity passport.

Documents required for Pakistani passport