COLOMBO – The high-voltage clash of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be played between Pakistan and India will be played on Saturday (September 2) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

This year’s tournament will be played in the 50-over format, providing a chance to both teams to assess their capabilities ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Six teams namely India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan will take on India after convincing 238-run win over Nepal in Asia Cup opener in Multan. Now both teams have flown to Colombo for further matches.

Pakistan vs India Match Time

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan time and in the USA it will be 5:30 am while it will be 3:00pm in India.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in Pakistan

The thrilling contest will be broadcast by PTV Sports and TEN Sports in Pakistan while a mobile application Tamasha will offer live streaming of match to its subscribers.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in India

Star Sports and its all regional channels will telecast the PAK vs Ind match wile the live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in UK

Cricket fans of Pakistan and India will be able to watch the match on TNT Sport 1.

Pakistan and India Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).