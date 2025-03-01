AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station with Chinese cooperation

Pakistan To Send First Astronaut To Space Station With Chinese Cooperation
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in space technology and train first Pakistani astronaut, who would be taken to Chinese Space Station on a space flight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the agreement would further strengthen bilateral cooperation in this field.

“We are taking forward Pakistan Manned Mission with the cooperation of China,” he said, and emphasised that emphasised to make this programme a success but also explore new avenues and opportunities for the Pakistani youth.

Briefing Pakistan’s journey in space exploration, Chairman SUPARCO Mohammad Yousuf Khan said Pakistan has its three observation satellites in space, which are fully operational. He added that by the end of this year, four other observation satellites will be launched to meet the requirement of increased converge time. Since 2011, Pakistan has launched two communication satellites in the geostationary orbit. Pakistan-MMI satellite was launched in May last year, which is a milestone development towards realizing digital Pakistan.

The chairman SUPARCO said the human space flight initiative adds to our success and reflects our commitment in elevating our role in the domain of space science. He said Pakistan’s astronaut Programme will make our mission’s formal entry into the human spaceflight. Through this initiative, first Pakistani astronaut will be selected, trained and shall fly into space and reach Chinese Space Station.

He said Pakistani astronaut shall perform advance scientific experiments. He said the Manned Space Mission of Pakistan is a scientific endeavour aimed at benefitting life on earth and prepares Pakistani youth to reach stars and dream of impossible. He said this agreement will elevate our national capacity, foster scientific innovation and inspire a new generation of space scientists and engineers in Pakistan.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Technology

Good Bye Skype!

  • Featured, Technology

WhatsApp’s New Feature lets you Read Voice Messages: Your 5-Step guide to use It!

  • Mobile Phone Prices, Technology

iPhone 16 Installment Plan as low as Rs21,000 in Pakistan; full details here

  • Business, Pakistan, Technology

CM Laptop Scheme Distribution Date Update Feb 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer