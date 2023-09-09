Ijaz Kaka Khel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Friday was informed that Pakistan is actively exploring the possibility of joining BRICS due to its goals of reshaping the International Financial Architecture and reducing dependency on the US dollar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated a consultation process with relevant stakeholders to streamline Pakistan’s entry into BRICS. These views were expressed in the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs convened Friday at the Parliament House, chaired by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.

The meeting commenced with a comprehensive briefing provided by the Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, regarding Pakistan’s efforts to secure full membership in BRICS. He delved into the historical context and objectives of BRICS, highlighting its recent expansion to include member states such as KSA, UAE, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia. He emphasized that BRICS expansion relies on unanimous member consensus

During the session, concerns were raised by theSenators about potential vetoes from India regarding Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS. Minister Jilani reassured that any member resorting to such a veto jeopardizes its own standing within the group. He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to not engaging in regional power bloc politics, aiming instead for positive relations with all nations. Responding to questions about Pakistan’s relationship with the United States, the Foreign Minister highlighted the global ramifications of conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine situation. He underscored Pakistan’s policy of maintaining positive relationships with all nations, given the interconnectedness of today’s world.

The Committee Chairman inquired about the advantages and disadvantages of joining BRICS, to which the Foreign Minister explained that Pakistan’s membership would grant it a voice on an important international forum and facilitate trade and economic relations with member countries.

Addressing a query regarding the recent TTP attack in Chitral and the resulting law and order situation, the Foreign Minister assured that the situation is under control.