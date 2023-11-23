ISLAMABAD- Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam has said that Pakistan would focus on just energy transition at COP-28 Summit, to be held in UAE.

Speaking at the launch of live web portal to COP-28 in Islamabad, he said that Pakistan’ delegation at the largest environmental moot would hold discussions to enhance cooperation in the realm of energy transition.

He said the COP-28 events will be streamed live on the website with daily information sharing on the website.