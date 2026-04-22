Pakistan to enjoy three-day weekend with advance salaries [Check Dates]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are set to enjoy a three-day weekend next week as a public holiday coincides with regular weekly offs.

According to the official public holidays calendar for 2026, May 1 has been declared a public holiday in observance of Labour Day.

This year, May 1 falls on a Friday, with Saturday and Sunday being weekly offs for several government departments and multiple private organizations.

Advance Salary Ordered

In anticipation of the consecutive holidays, the government has ordered advance salary payments for public sector employees to ensure timely disbursement.

The provincial Finance Department has instructed that salaries be paid on April 30, a day prior to Labour Day, to accommodate the long weekend, which will also include May 2, Saturday, and May 3, Sunday.

The government of Pakistan has already released the official notification for public, bank, and optional holidays for 2026, confirming May 1 as a holiday across the country.