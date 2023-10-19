Pakistan has dispatched the first consignment carrying relief assistance for oppressed people of Palestine.

The relief assistance, carrying one thousand winter tents, four thousand blankets and three tons of medicines, will reach Palestine via Egypt.

The assistance, sent by the Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority, will provide an immediate relief to the affected people of Gaza. It was said that Pakistan was standing by its Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue supporting them.

“A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets departed from Islamabad for Egypt Thursday afternoon, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday. From Egypt, these items will be transferred to the people of Gaza, she added.