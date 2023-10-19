Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Thursday touched down in the United Arab Emirates ahead of his much-awaited homecoming to Pakistan.

The three-time prime minister is set to return to Pakistan on October 21 (Saturday) after spending four years in self-exile in London after being allowed to travel despite being sentenced to prison.

His arrival comes after a few hours of delay as he was held up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for an important meeting, sources said. He was given “special protocol” on arrival at the Dubai airport. Nawaz will be meeting a selected group of people during his two-day stay in Dubai and will leave for Pakistan on Saturday morning — first to Islamabad and then to Lahore.