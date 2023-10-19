Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) celebrated the verdict of the Islamabad High Court regarding bail to its Supreme leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The PML-N claimed that any fair hearing would have established Nawaz Sharif as innocent. Taking to Twitter, PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “The elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified based on a fictitious and fabricated story. He was implicated in absurd cases and subjected to mistreatment. Any fair hearing would have established his innocence. Bail is a fundamental right, and we welcome the IHC decision in this regard, hoping that justice will prevail, InshaAllah,”.

Ishaq Dar, a prominent PML-N leader and former finance minister, also took to X and echoed the same information, saying that Nawaz Sharif is expected to touch down in the federal capital on Saturday afternoon, October 21, 2023. Later, he will depart for Lahore to address the Jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan, God willing. Azam Nazeer Tarar, who leads Nawaz Sharif’s legal team, also said that there had been no alterations to the party leader’s return itinerary. According to Tarar, Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to arrive at Islamabad airport on October 21 via a chartered plane from Dubai.

After a brief stopover, he would proceed to Lahore. Tarar emphasized, “No change in the plan of Nawaz Sharif’s return with what was presented to the Islamabad High Court.” Following the completion of legal requirements and participation in a consultative meeting in the federal capital, Nawaz will head to Lahore. He also confirmed, “Nawaz Sharif will deliver his speech at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally as originally planned.”The PML-N speeded up arrangements to welcome its Supreme leader Nawaz who is due to arrive in Islamabad on October 21 (tomorrow). The convoys of the party from different parts of the country are on their way to reach Islamabad to welcome their leader.

Meanwhile Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday strongly criticized the decision to grant protective bail to Nawaz Sharif until October 24 and called it against the constitution, law and democracy. In their joint reaction, People’s Party Central Punjab Vice Presidents Mian Azhar Hasan Dar, Chaudhry Akhtar, Arshad Jutt, Mian Ayub, Javed Bhatti, Ijaz Suma, RanaIrfan, Khan Asif Khan and Amjad Nawaz Bobby have said that the issuance of protective bail in honor of Mian Sahib is a unique decision in judicial history.