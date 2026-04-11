Bank of Iran’s Governor calls on DPM Dar on sidelines of Islamabad Talks

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr Abdolnasser Hemmati, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Saturday.

Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and noted that peace and stability in the region remain essential for economic cooperation and shared progress.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr. Abdolnasser Hemmati called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today, on the sidelines of the #IslamabadTalks. Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and noted that… pic.twitter.com/IftAGuSbWW — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 11, 2026

Pakistan is facilitating the Islamabad talks to end the ongoing crisis in the Middle East caused by the US and Israel’s attack on Iran.