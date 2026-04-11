Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Saturday, April 11, 2026

Pollen concentrations have started increasing across Islamabad’s various sectors after a brief relief due to the wet and windy conditions.

Intermittent rain and gusty winds caused a considerable decrease in pollen concentrations earlier this week, providing relief to citizens with allergies.

Due to the wet and windy conditions, the pollen count decreased considerably and reached moderate to low levels. Before the wet spell, pollen concentrations were high to moderate levels in different sectors of the federal capital.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded as 737 per cubic meter of air on Saturday.

The total pollen count in the E-8 sector was 355, and in the G-6 sector, 326. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 243.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 662 (high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 11 (moderate), Grasses 12 (moderate), Alternaria 53 (low), Pines (zero), Eucalyptus (zero), Acacia (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Medical experts have advised taking necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.